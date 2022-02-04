Market Analysis: John McCloskey's Bust collection

A handsome choice Very Good 1804 Draped Bust quarter dollar brought $7,200 at Heritage’s presentation of the John W. McCloskey Collection at its January FUN auctions.

Heritage offered the collection of researcher John McCloskey during its recent January Florida United Numismatists auctions.

He was well-known as a founding member of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club and the John Reich Collectors Society and was a specialist in those collecting areas. Brad Karoleff, Coin World columnist and current president of the JRCS, wrote on McCloskey in his Jan. 31 column, saying, “He was brilliant in his organization and observation of coins,” adding, “He influenced multiple collectors in numerous series, making them better numismatists.”

An especially attractive piece in the collection was an 1804 Draped Bust quarter dollar graded Very Good 10 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It represented the Bolender 2 variety — the rarer of the two varieties of this scarce date.

The cataloger wrote, “The student of early, screw press-struck type coins will immediately appreciate the full rims on both sides and almost completely visible dentils,” praising, “smooth olive-gray and gunmetal surfaces are problem free and excellent for the grade.”

It realized $7,200 on Jan. 14.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter