Market Analysis: Jefferson Head cent distinctive
- Published: Dec 8, 2022, 9 AM
The date is all but worn off of this 1795 Liberty Cap cent; however, the distinct portrait type instantly identifies it as a Sheldon 80 variety, the “Jefferson Head” cent.
This Plain Edge example graded Good 4 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $21,000 in Stack’s Bowers' Nov. 1 Rarities Night auction. The profile is strong, as is the word LIBERTY, but the date is weak and the reverse is also ill-defined, as is so often seen for the issue.
Stack’s Bowers also writes, “A few minor marks are scattered about, commensurate with the assigned grade, a minor nick at the back of Liberty’s head at the junction with the cap serving as the most useful individual identifier.”
These are collected alongside regular issue large cents, although research shows they were likely struck outside the U.S. Mint by John Harper in his quest to win a private coining contract. The “Jefferson Head” name first came about in a June 1864 auction where it was listed under the heading of “Fabrications.”
Today there are three distinct varieties, none of which grades higher than Very Fine.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio