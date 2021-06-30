US Coins

Market Analysis: Jefferson Davis’ own gold ‘dime’

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jun 30, 2021, 10 AM
A gold 1861-dated Jefferson Davis “dime” is the only example known in gold, and the small-sized medal realized $36,000.

images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

An 1861-dated dime-sized medal depicting Confederate States of America president Jefferson Davis that was once part of the Davis Estate was a re-offering in the Heritage Auctions sale that improved on its prior auction appearance. When it sold at Heritage’s January 2015 sale of the Donald Groves Partrick Collection, it realized $30,550; in the firm’s June 17 auction in Dallas, it brought $36,000.

Heritage wrote, “This curiosity has been called a dime over the decades, even though it is struck in gold alloy and has been called a medal or medalet since first discovered in 1879.” It is composed of 48% gold, with the balance split between copper and silver. Graded About Uncirculated details, Mount Removed, by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., it is the only known example struck in gold (although some gilt silver examples are known). When offered in 1905 at auction, it was accompanied by a letter from Davis’s daughter stating that it was produced in Paris, though that letter has since been lost.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Jan 5, 2018, 7 AM

Freedom and Liberty ring during the 19th century

US Coins

Feb 3, 2017, 3 AM

Johnny Dollar on case of Confederate half dollar

US Coins

Apr 10, 2018, 4 AM

Confederate coins on display at ANA convention

Community Comments

Headlines