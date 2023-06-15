Market Analysis: Is gilt pattern a Mint product?
- Published: Jun 15, 2023, 9 AM
Pattern coins are expensive, but a quality collection can be put together with coins that sell for under $5,000 and nearly half of the Atherton Collection’s 67 coins sold for less than $5,000 in a recent Heritage sale.
One of the most interesting is an 1859-dated pattern for an Indian Head gold dollar, struck in copper that was gilt, listed as Judd 256 and Pollock 7010 in the references. This one is graded Proof 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service and sold for $3,360, a bit less than the $3,840 it sold for in 2020.
Heritage writes, “Both sides of this gold dollar pattern are similar to the regular-issue Indian Princess gold dollar, but show the characteristic taller, narrow font attributed to Anthony C. Paquet,” although it is cruder than Paquet’s 1858-dated gold dollar.
Pollock cites an opinion that the 1859-dated pieces are not Mint products, and Heritage notes extensive die polishing in the fields.
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