Market Analysis: Holed Higley coppers bring big bucks
- Published: Oct 20, 2022, 11 AM
Higley or Granby coppers were made of pure copper and are traditionally attributed to Dr. Samuel Higley who owned a private copper mine near present-day Granby, Connecticut.
The issues initially carried the legend THE VALUE OF THREEPENCE, and later when the value was challenged, the legend changed to VALUE ME AS YOU PLEASE with the words I AM GOOD COPPER allaying doubts on the reverse.
Heritage offered two holed examples on May 4. One graded Numismatic Guaranty Co. Extremely Fine Details, Holed, of the Freidus 3.2-B.a die marriage sold for $33,600. Perhaps a dozen exist today of the marriage.
Heritage observed, “A well-placed hole has been drilled into the right obverse field, leaving the deer and legend unscathed.”
The sale offered another, dated 1739, featuring the Broad Axe reverse, listed by Dan Freidus as variety 3.3-D and graded NGC Very Fine Details, Holed, for $28,800. While it is one of the more common varieties, Heritage made sure to point out to bidders, “These Higley coppers are rare in any grade, and opportunities to obtain them are even rarer,” before praising the strong definition and readable legends.
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