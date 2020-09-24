Market Analysis: High relief, high prices at Heritage September auctions

Heritage’s Sept. 18 to 20 U.S. Coins Signature auction in Dallas realized $12.4 million while its auction of the Bob R. Simpson Collection topped $14.6 million on Sept. 17.

Simpson’s 1894-S Barber dime, graded Branch Mint Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service, led Thursday’s bidding at $1.5 million.

A 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim $20 double eagle graded Proof 69 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. soared to $660,000 at Heritage’s Sept. 18 Premier Session auction on Friday.

The double eagle’s price bested the $534,750 that it brought at Heritage’s November 2005 sale of the Philip H. Morse Collection and the $573,000 it sold for at Bonhams’ September 2013 Tacasyl Collection auction. There is no specific documentation on the striking of Proof High Relief double eagles. NGC certifies one die pair as Proof strikes. Heritage writes, “Coins struck from the early state of these dies show distinctive satiny surfaces and sharply detailed design elements, with outstanding surface quality and eye appeal.” As expected for the lofty grade, both sides are essentially perfect.

