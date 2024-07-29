Market Analysis: GSA Morgan dollars in holders

Collectors continue to appreciate beautiful toning and Carson City Mint coins housed in their original 1970s GSA holders. This coin combines both qualities. Graded MS-66+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, it sold for $4,080 on March 28.

An interesting segment of the Morgan dollar market that continues to grow comprises Carson City Mint dollars in their original black GSA holders. The 1882-CC, 1883-CC and 1884-CC examples are all typical issues found from the release of these dollars in the 1970s.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Spring Showcase Auction on March 28 featured a handsome 1884-CC dollar graded MS-66+ with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, housed in the original GSA holder with the original box and documentation. The cataloger wrote, “Crescents of beautiful, vivid, multicolored bag toning adorn the obverse and provide exceptional eye appeal,” while the reverse is largely untoned. It realized $4,080, nearly double the $2,100 that a similarly graded brilliant example in a regular PCGS slab and hosting a green CAC sticker sold for last year at a Heritage auction.

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