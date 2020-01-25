Market Analysis: FUN sales reveal solid demand for Lincoln cents across series

Thankfully, despite a relatively low mintage, many were saved immediately. Heritage describes this one: “Outstanding pumpkin-orange and golden hues intermingle in a delicate woodgrain pattern over frosty original luster.” While the population thins in top grades, PCGS has graded 15 with full red color higher than this MS-66+ red example.

A PCGS MS-66+ red 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with a handsome woodgrain pattern carries a green CAC sticker and sold for $18,600 at Heritage’s Jan. 8 FUN Platinum Night auction.

Heritage’s recent Florida United Numismatists auctions in Orlando had a nice selection of Lincoln cents that show broad demand in this series, which began in 1909 and continues today.

The 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with Victor David Brenner’s initials prominently centered on the lower reverse is a perennial favorite. It’s often the first expensive coin that collectors acquire, and, thankfully, despite a relatively low mintage of 484,000, many examples were saved at the time of issue.

As Heritage writes, “Demand for this issue is arguably unparalleled by any other U.S. coin.” Of the many offered in Orlando, none topped one graded Mint State 66+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

While even full red Mint State survivors can be found without much issue, the population thins in top grades. PCGS has graded just 15 higher with full red color.

Heritage adds, “Outstanding pumpkin-orange and golden hues intermingle in a delicate woodgrain pattern over frosty original luster.”

It was previously offered in 2008 at Heritage’s auction of the Jack Lee Estate Lincoln Cent Registry Set where, prior to Plus grading and CAC stickers, it was graded MS-66 red and brought $17,250. At FUN, the key date cent realized $18,600.

