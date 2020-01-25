Market Analysis: FUN sales reveal solid demand for Lincoln cents across series
- Published: Jan 25, 2020, 11 AM
Heritage’s recent Florida United Numismatists auctions in Orlando had a nice selection of Lincoln cents that show broad demand in this series, which began in 1909 and continues today.
The 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with Victor David Brenner’s initials prominently centered on the lower reverse is a perennial favorite. It’s often the first expensive coin that collectors acquire, and, thankfully, despite a relatively low mintage of 484,000, many examples were saved at the time of issue.
As Heritage writes, “Demand for this issue is arguably unparalleled by any other U.S. coin.” Of the many offered in Orlando, none topped one graded Mint State 66+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.
While even full red Mint State survivors can be found without much issue, the population thins in top grades. PCGS has graded just 15 higher with full red color.
Heritage adds, “Outstanding pumpkin-orange and golden hues intermingle in a delicate woodgrain pattern over frosty original luster.”
It was previously offered in 2008 at Heritage’s auction of the Jack Lee Estate Lincoln Cent Registry Set where, prior to Plus grading and CAC stickers, it was graded MS-66 red and brought $17,250. At FUN, the key date cent realized $18,600.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains