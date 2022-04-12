Market Analysis: Found in a big, green PCGS holder

The oversized PCGS Regency Holder was an option from 1992 to 1996 and perhaps 700 were sold. This 1887/6 Morgan dollar graded MS-63 sold for $4,800 on March 7, more than five times what similar ones sell for in more typical slabs. The curve of the 6 is clear under the 7 in the date.

Among the most coveted of the unusual holders produced by grading services is the oversized Regency Holder used by Professional Coin Grading Service between 1992 and 1996.

PCGS explains, “Limited in popularity due to its awkward size, this holder is infrequently seen today,” estimating that approximately 700 coins were put into these holders, with roughly half being Israeli coins from the Danny Kaye Collection. The PCGS number does not appear on the insert and there’s a hologram on the back of the holder.

Heritage’s March 7 auction featured an 1887/6 Morgan dollar graded PCGS Mint State 63 in the big Hunter green holder. The popular variety, with lower curve of the 6 in the date visible at the base of the 7, has a distinct listing in the “Red Book.”

A typical MS-63 example might bring $700 to $800 today, but this one sold for $4,800.

