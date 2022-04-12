Market Analysis: Found in a big, green PCGS holder
- Published: Apr 12, 2022, 10 AM
Among the most coveted of the unusual holders produced by grading services is the oversized Regency Holder used by Professional Coin Grading Service between 1992 and 1996.
PCGS explains, “Limited in popularity due to its awkward size, this holder is infrequently seen today,” estimating that approximately 700 coins were put into these holders, with roughly half being Israeli coins from the Danny Kaye Collection. The PCGS number does not appear on the insert and there’s a hologram on the back of the holder.
Heritage’s March 7 auction featured an 1887/6 Morgan dollar graded PCGS Mint State 63 in the big Hunter green holder. The popular variety, with lower curve of the 6 in the date visible at the base of the 7, has a distinct listing in the “Red Book.”
A typical MS-63 example might bring $700 to $800 today, but this one sold for $4,800.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Apr 11, 2022, 12 PM
Bank of Mexico 50-peso note wins IBNS contest
-
US Coins Apr 10, 2022, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Strong market for vintage slabs
-
World Coins Apr 10, 2022, 2 PM
Jewish American Hall of Fame commissions Zelensky medal
-
Paper Money Apr 9, 2022, 12 PM
Notes of Asia lead Heritage Hong Kong currency auction