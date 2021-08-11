Market Analysis: First and final years of a short series

The sole-finest graded 1971 Eisenhower dollar in PCGS MS-67 realized $19,186.88 on June 13. A few weeks later an MS-67 1978 dollar brought $9,843.75 at a different GreatCollections auction.

1971 and 1978 mark the first and last years of the Eisenhower dollar series, and the presence of both Philadelphia and Denver Mint issues in Uncirculated coin sets means that collectors have plenty of nice examples to choose from. However, the population thins dramatically in very top grades and prices adjust correspondingly.

The Philadelphia Mint struck 47,799,000 1971 Eisenhower dollars and of those, the Professional Coin Grading Service Population Reports notes a single Mint State 67 example as the finest known. The highlighted one sold for $19,186.88 on June 13 at a GreatCollections online auction.

Traveling to the final year of the series, the Philadelphia Mint recorded a mintage of 25,702,000 1978 Eisenhower dollars. PCGS has graded just eight MS-67 1978 dollars with none finer. GreatCollections sold one of these 1978 “Ike dollars” on July 4 for $9,843.75, providing evidence of the depth of market for these Registry Set rarities.

