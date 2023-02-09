Market Analysis: Finest-known 1969-S Lincoln, DDO cent

The finest-known 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent graded MS-65 red realized $601,875 on Jan. 22. Strong doubling is seen on the date, but not the Mint mark.

Stewart Blay’s Lincoln cents were offered by GreatCollections in three auctions ending on Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, with 13 of his cents realizing more than $100,000.

A modern marvel was a 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 66 red and carrying a Certified Acceptance Corp. “green bean” that brought $601,875. It is the finest graded at PCGS.

Prominent doubling is seen on the motto IN GOD WE TRUST and on the date.

The variety was reported on the first page of Coin World’s July 8, 1970, issue, and it drew the attention of the Secret Service, who initially believed that they were counterfeits. Lesser doubled dies for the date exist, confusing collectors. Machine or mechanically doubled coins, where the San Francisco Mint mark may be doubled, also exist. The Mint mark is not doubled on the prominent (and expensive) 1969-S DDO cent that is listed in the major price guides.

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