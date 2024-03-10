Tom DeLorey advises collectors to keep looking, as discovery of the overdate on the 1943/2-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse steel cent is recent. Heritage sold one graded MS-68 for $5,760 on Jan. 10.

An exciting newer variety that is not yet listed in the “Red Book” (A Guide Book of United States Coins) but is listed as FS-101 in Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins is the 1943/2-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent. Bits of the diagonal bar of a 2 are discernible around the 3 digit in the date on this variety, while the 1 and 9 digits show die doubling.

Heritage offered the finest yet certified by PCGS on Jan. 10, graded MS-68, and it realized $5,760. It had been listed as a “regular” 1943 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse variety for years. Tom DeLorey shared the discovery with Coin World’s readers in 2022, and he wrote, “The misalignment of the designs between the 1942-dated hub and the 1943-dated hub pivots around a spot on the left obverse rim. Because of this swing, the coin shows only trivial doubling on the word LIBERTY close to the pivot point, but some fairly strong doubling almost due north and south at the base of the 1,” before advising readers to keep looking closely at their coins.

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