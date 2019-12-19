Market Analysis: Final New Orleans Barber half dollar tough in top grades

Unlike most New Orleans Mint issues of the era, this PCGS MS-65 1909-O half dollar is well struck with bold definition on the stars and eagle’s talons and shield, and “powerful luster emanates from both sides of this lovely Gem, each of which is visited by occasional splashes of purple, apple-green, and golden-orange.”

This MS-65 1909-O Barber half dollar is a gem survivor from the final year of the New Orleans Mint . It realized $3,840 in December.

The year 1909 saw Barber half dollar production at the Philadelphia, San Francisco and New Orleans Mints, and of the three, the “O-Mint” coin has the lowest mintage of 925,400. It’s not a particularly tough date in the series until one gets to top grades, like this one graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Heritage, which offered the coin in its final U.S. Coin Signature Auction of the year in Dallas, writes, “Powerful luster emanates from both sides of this lovely Gem, each of which is visited by occasional splashes of purple, apple-green, and golden-orange.”

In contrast with most New Orleans Mint issues of the era, this half dollar is nicely struck with bold definition on the stars and eagle’s talons and shield. Heritage adds, “A few grade-consistent marks are not bothersome.”

The half dollar sold for $3,840.

The price was a modest improvement on the $3,220 it sold for back at an August 2009 Heritage auction, where it was then offered in an old green label PCGS holder. The issue is always in demand as it represents the final year of the New Orleans Mint.

Like many of the choice Barber half dollars in the December Heritage auction, it came from the Vincent Jurgaitis Collection, which was the result of an interest sparked as a youngster viewing his father’s collection of circulated Barber coins in albums.

