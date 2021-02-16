US Coins

Market Analysis: Fair 2 1874-CC Arrows dime brings $6,000

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 16, 2021, 10 AM
Lovely toning is seen at the peripheries of this 1874-CC Arrows at Date, Seated Liberty dime graded Fair 2 that sold for $6,000.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Although only graded Fair 2 by Professional Coin Grading Service, this 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date dime packs of a lot of eye appeal into its diminutive size.

The issue has the lowest mintage of all collectible dimes struck at the Carson City Mint, of course excluding the unique 1873-CC No Arrows at Date dime variant, with just 10,817 struck in an era before Mint mark collecting gained broad popularity. Most circulated heavily in Western states and this well-worn and attractive survivor sold for $6,000 in Heritage's FUN sale offerings relocated to Dallas in January.

Heritage writes, “The present piece has a clear date and Mint mark. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is faint, but most letters are evident.” The firm further observes, “Silver-gray centers are bounded by deep autumn-brown, plum-red, and sea-green toning.”

PCGS Coin Facts estimates that just 80 survive in all grades, while Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe estimates that only 35 to 50 pieces remain. No matter the grade, owning any example is a significant achievement for a collector of Seated Liberty dimes or a Carson City Mint fan.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Nov 25, 2016, 5 AM

Arrows reflect change in silver content by law

US Coins

Jun 11, 2014, 7 AM

Carson City group's journal focuses on coins of Mint, history

US Coins

Jun 1, 2015, 7 AM

Carson City Coin Collectors of America journal marks 10th year

Community Comments

Headlines