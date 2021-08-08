Market Analysis: Expensive Eisenhower dollars

Eisenhower dollars were struck on silver clad planchets in the earlier years of the series and this 1973-S Eisenhower silver dollar graded MS-69 by PCGS sold for $9,843.75 at GreatCollections.

The Eisenhower dollar is a short, accessible set with no great rarities. U.S. Mint chief engraver Frank Gasparro’s design was first used in 1971 and “Ike dollars” continued to be struck for circulation until 1978. Gasparro’s small-sized Anthony dollar would replace it in 1979, with Gasparro’s eagle on the moon reverse continuing.

The Eisenhower dollars struck for circulation were made of a copper-nickel clad composition, while special silver-copper clad dollars containing .3161 ounce of silver were produced for sale to collectors. Because these silver issues did not enter circulation, they often are found in top grades, but the highlighted 1973-S Eisenhower silver-copper clad dollar was exceptionally nice, graded Mint State 69 by Professional Coin Grading Service. It sold for $9,843.75 at GreatCollections’ July 25 sale featuring the Erasmus Hall Registry Set of Eisenhower Dollars. While 869,400 were minted, PCGS has graded just four in MS-69 with none finer.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter