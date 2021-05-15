Market Analysis: Ever-popular Proof 1995-W silver American Eagle
- Published: May 15, 2021, 11 AM
The American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins were first issued in 1986 and now, 35 years after their release, they remain popular as ever.
Heritage’s April 22 Collectible U.S. Coins and Bullion monthly online auction featured some high-grade examples of condition rarities in the “Silver Eagle” series, led by the famed Proof 1995-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin. One graded Proof 70 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sold for $15,600.
It was issued as part of a special five-coin set to honor the 10th anniversary of the authorization of the bullion coin program, and just 30,125 were minted. In an era before grading modern coins was as common as it is now, many have been mishandled, and today those in flawless condition are expensive.
The offered example was housed in a slab with a label signed by the 12th chief engraver of the U.S. Mint, John Mercanti, who designed the reverse of the coin.
