Market Analysis: Errors on early silver coins

A double-struck JR-2 1803 Draped Bust dime is a rare variety and sold for $3,600 while an off-center JR-1 1807 dime realized $3,000.

Beyond die varieties, the John McCloskey collection sold in Heritage's January Florida United Numismatists auction included some oddities, like striking errors.

A JR-2 1803 Draped Bust dime was double struck and graded About Uncirculated Details, Damaged by Numismatic Guaranty Co. The variety is rare with just 20 to 30 known. This one shows evidence of a second strike on both sides, along with a diagonal gouge on the reverse. The error sold for $3,600.

A JR-1 1807 Draped Bust dime struck 10% off center and graded by NGC as Very Fine Details, Cleaned sold for $3,000. Heritage wrote that beyond being struck off center, both sides exhibit “strong machine doubling,” concluding, “This pleasing example will command a wide audience, despite the long-ago cleaning, now hidden beneath an even, silver-gray patina.”

