  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 14, 2020, 1 PM
A presumably unique 1937 Daniel Boone half dollar graded Matte Proof 63 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker brought $84,000 at Heritage’s August 4 Platinum Night auction in Dallas.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

A trio of classic 1892 to 1954 era commemorative half dollars struck with special care were standouts at Heritage’s Aug. 4 Platinum Night auction in Dallas that included lots originally scheduled for the cancelled American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auctions in Pittsburgh.

A 1937 Daniel Boone Centennial half dollar graded Matte Proof 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker and believed to be unique realized $84,000. The coin is thought to have been part of a set, representing the three Mints that struck the issue, but all struck at the Philadelphia Mint for Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock before the branch Mint dies were shipped to the Denver and San Francisco Mints. When compared with circulation strike issues, the strike on the Proof half dollars is razor-sharp and the surfaces are textured with an almost medallic appearance.

At Heritage’s 2015 ANA auction, the Philadelphia Mint coin, then-graded Proof 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., was offered as part of the original three-coin “PDS” set. The set sold for $223,250.

