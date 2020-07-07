Market Analysis: Eleanor Roosevelt a First Spouse key gold coin
- Published: Jul 7, 2020, 8 AM
The First Spouse gold coin program sometimes gets forgotten by today’s collectors.
Proof and Uncirculated 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt, First Spouse gold $10 coins went on sale Sept. 4 that year. The maximum mintage was set at 10,000 across all product options, with customer demand determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins produced. Demand was under-whelming, despite her being one of the better-known first ladies of the era; recent U.S. Mint figures report 1,866 Mint State coins and 2,377 Proof piece were sold, for a total mintage of 4,236. The low sales make the Eleanor Roosevelt coin a key in the First Spouse series.
The issue was well-produced, and most certified by Professional Coin Grading Service are graded Proof 70 Deep Cameo. GreatCollections offered one in this grade, housed in a PCGS First Strike holder, that sold for $2,094.75 on June 21. The price was roughly double what similarly graded common issues in the series realize.
The most popular First Spouse issue, the 2007-W Thomas Jefferson, Liberty gold coin, doesn’t depict a first spouse, but carries instead Robert Scot’s Draped Bust design from the 1800 to 1808 half cents, since Jefferson was unmarried during his presidency.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 6, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 6, 2020: Cent Project is worthy
-
Paper Money Jul 5, 2020, 12 PM
Central Bank of Sudan reveals a new 200-pound bank note
-
US Coins Jul 4, 2020, 1 PM
Q. David Bowers sells his collection of Vermont coppers
-
US Coins Jul 4, 2020, 12 PM
Reverse Proof dollar sales start on July 21 with no household limit