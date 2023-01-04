Market Analysis: Earliest holders from first days of PCGS

A rare PCGS GEN 1.0 holder used in the first few days of the grading service in February 1986, holding a Proof 65 1963 Franklin half dollar brought $4,700. An 1898-O Morgan dollar in a PCGS Generation 1.1 holder realized $4,582.50.

Professional Coin Grading Service’s earliest slabs are called “rattlers” since they often allowed for some movement and the coins would rattle slightly.

Legend’s Regency Auction 56 presented a PCGS GEN 1.0 white label holder that was used in February 1986 to house a 1963 Franklin half dollar graded Proof 65 that normally would sell for $25 or so. Including its rare early holder, which PCGS says was only used for the first few days of its operations, it brought $4,700.

A Generation 1.1 holder that was used in mid-February 1986 for a week or so features some improvements on the GEN 1.0 holder, most notably in clearer printing from an improved dot matrix printer. It still features the two-piece “rattler” design.

This Generation 1.1 holder housed an otherwise common 1898-O Morgan silver dollar, graded Mint State 64. Together, they realized $4,852.50.

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