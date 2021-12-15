Market Analysis: E Pluribus Unum Collection

Struck in silver at the Philadelphia Mint around 1840, this silver Daniel Morgan at Cowpens medal graded Specimen 64 by PCGS sold for $33,600 in Part 3 of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ continued offering of the E Pluribus Unum Collection.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered the third installment of the E Pluribus Unum Collection on Nov. 21, which featured a diverse group of early American numismatics encompassing Betts medals, Washingtoniana, Indian peace medals and Colonial coin copies.

The former are those cataloged among the 623 medals from 1559 to 1783 by Charles Wyllys Betts in his 1894 book, American Colonial History Illustrated by Contemporary Medals.

A coveted 1781-dated Daniel Morgan at Cowpens medal struck in silver at the Philadelphia Mint around 1840, graded Specimen 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service, carries one of the most beautiful designs of these medals. Catalogued as Betts 593, this one was particularly beautiful, with the Stack’s Bowers cataloger writing, “The obverse is beautifully toned, mostly silver gray with subtle overtones of gold, blue, and blushes of rose. The reverse is spectacular, with a rainbow of champagne gold, pastel blue, and rich violet from rims to center.”

It sold for $33,600, a testament to both its aesthetic appeal and its rarity when found in silver.

