Market Analysis: Double eagles from the Fairmont Collection
- Published: Apr 24, 2022, 10 AM
An 1870-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle topped bidding at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ April 6 session featuring The Fairmont Collection – Hendricks Set, which included some exceptional twenties.
The Carson City Mint issue is a famed rarity in the series. The coin in the auction is graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service, and it also has a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The solid grade places it among the finer survivors for an issue unknown in Mint State grades. It sold for $810,000.
A low mintage of 3,789 coins was divided into five monthly deliveries, with Rusty Goe’s recent book The Confident Carson City Coin Collector estimating that 55 to 65 survive today.
Stack’s Bowers called this coin nicer than most examples, writing, “We see no more than a few sizable marks that are easily forgiven, and no detracting hairlines, the in-hand appearance remarkably smooth for an 1870-CC twenty,” along with traces of original Mint luster.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 22, 2022, 2 PM
Acting Mint director Gibson appears at Senate hearing
-
US Coins Apr 22, 2022, 1 PM
Mint confirms color’s costs for Purple Heart silver dollar
-
US Coins Apr 22, 2022, 12 PM
CCAC reviews 2023 designs for dollar, quarter dollar programs
-
US Coins Apr 21, 2022, 6 PM
Bass Foundation moving collection from ANA Money Museum