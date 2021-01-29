US Coins

Market Analysis: Donald G. Partrick’s counterstamped coins

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 29, 2021, 11 AM
An 1850 Moffat & Co. $5 gold half eagle carrying the counterstamp of Sacramento dentist Dr. William W. Light sold for $20,400 at Heritage’s Jan. 3 online auction of merchant counterstamps from the Partrick Collection.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Although a gold Brasher doubloon was the 7-figure highlight of Heritage’s Jan. 21 Donald G. Partrick Collection Platinum Night offering, a Jan. 3 online session showcased a specialized collecting interest of Partrick’s that was more accessible: counterstamped coins. The 408-lot sale realized $227,719, with the most expensive coin being an 1850 Moffat & Co. $5 gold half eagle with the counterstamp of W.W. Light, Dentist that realized $20,400. 

Moffat & Co. was among the most important of California’s private coiners during the Gold Rush and its $5 gold coins resembled circulating Coronet gold issues. Dr. Light was a die cutter, who also spent time in California’s gold fields and built a career as a dentist, chemist and physician. He is remembered as one of the first dentists in the Sacramento era. Both the host coin and counterstamp are graded Very Fine by Heritage, and the piece carries one of the few counterstamps known on gold coins.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Dec 22, 2014, 11 AM

Partrick Collection offering of 1792 patterns 'unparalleled'

US Coins

Aug 20, 2020, 10 AM

Finest-known 1787 Brasher doubloon from Partrick Collection to return to market

US Coins

Jun 10, 2015, 10 AM

Partrick Collection auctions postponed at consignor request

Community Comments

Headlines