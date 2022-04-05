Market Analysis: Design change made to 1925 quarters

This 1925 Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded MS-67 full head by PCGS with a green CAC sticker sold for $13,200 in 2020 and brought $18,563.62 on Jan. 9.

By 1925 the U.S. Mint had modified Hermon Atkins MacNeil’s design for the Standing Liberty quarter dollar to strengthen the date so that it would better withstand the rigors of circulation. The design was changed to recess the date further into the die surface so that it would not easily wear away.

The 1925 Standing Liberty quarter dollar is a common date in nearly all grades with a mintage of 12,280,000, but the Steven Duckor example graded Mint State 67 full head by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker was especially nice. It was formerly part of the D. Brent Pogue Collection.

At the March 20, 2020, Stack’s Bowers Galleries “Pogue 7” sale it sold for $13,200 on an estimate of $5,000 to $7,000. The Jan. 9 offering by GreatCollections saw an improvement on that as it realized $18,563.62.

The cataloger at the Pogue sale observed, “The frosty surfaces of this smooth and appealing Superb Gem support delicate champagne-pink iridescence, razor sharp striking detail and a virtually pristine appearance.”

It is one of just 13 in this grade at PCGS, with only three finer.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter