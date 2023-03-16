Market Analysis: Deja vu for this 1874-CC 50¢

On Feb. 23, an 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dollar in PCGS MS-64 brought $38,775, the same amount it sold for in October 2015.

Legend’s Regency Auction 57 sale featured a nice group of Seated Liberty half dollars from the Boylston Collection including an 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dollar graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

It sold for $38,775 on Feb. 23, the exact same amount it realized when offered at Heritage’s October 2015 offering of the Eugene H. Gardner Sr. Collection. Gardner owned another one graded PCGS MS-65 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $94,000 in that same sale, as Gardner kept many duplicates in his collection.

It is a popular Carson City Mint issue from a relatively low mintage of 59,000 coins, and few were saved at the time, especially in Mint State grades.

Heritage’s offering praised the “shimmering satin luster beneath golden-gray patina with complementary olive, russet, and violet elements,” and Legend noted, “well-preserved surfaces are brightly lustrous, rather than reflective.”

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