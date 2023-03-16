Market Analysis: Deja vu for this 1874-CC 50¢

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 16, 2023, 10 AM
On Feb. 23, an 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dollar in PCGS MS-64 brought $38,775, the same amount it sold for in October 2015.

Image courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

Legend’s Regency Auction 57 sale featured a nice group of Seated Liberty half dollars from the Boylston Collection including an 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dollar graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

It sold for $38,775 on Feb. 23, the exact same amount it realized when offered at Heritage’s October 2015 offering of the Eugene H. Gardner Sr. Collection. Gardner owned another one graded PCGS MS-65 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $94,000 in that same sale, as Gardner kept many duplicates in his collection.

It is a popular Carson City Mint issue from a relatively low mintage of 59,000 coins, and few were saved at the time, especially in Mint State grades.

Heritage’s offering praised the “shimmering satin luster beneath golden-gray patina with complementary olive, russet, and violet elements,” and Legend noted, “well-preserved surfaces are brightly lustrous, rather than reflective.”

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Oct 5, 2019, 10 AM

Seated Liberty half dollar error brings more than $50,000 in online auction

US Coins

Nov 2, 2015, 7 AM

Carson City Mint among collectors favorite issues

US Coins

Oct 31, 2021, 10 AM

Carson City Mint coins headline at upcoming Heritage sale

Community Comments

NEWS