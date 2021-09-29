Market Analysis: Deep Cameo Proof 68 red 1952 cent

The U.S. Mint stopped producing Proof coins for sale to collectors during World War II, resuming in 1950 with five-coin sets that featured the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Washington quarter dollar and Franklin half dollar.

The overall look of Proof coins at this time was generally uniformly reflective, with few Proof strikes showing significant contrast between the devices and fields. The 1952 Lincoln cent is particularly hard to find with any appreciable contrast and, along with the 1951 cent, is rare with Deep Cameo contrast.

Legend on Sept. 2 offered a 1952 Lincoln cent graded Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 68 red Deep Cameo that is the exception, described by the auctioneer as “essentially flawless,” with a bold strike and “deeply contrasting devices and glistening mirrored fields.” It is the single finest red Deep Cameo Proof of the date.

Legend added, “Only one individual currently has the possibly of completing the finest registry set by purchasing this coin. Will it be you?”

It sold well-above expectations for $64,625.

