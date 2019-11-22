Market Analysis: Deep Cameo 1871 Seated Liberty dollar
- Published: Nov 22, 2019, 8 AM
When it comes to eye appeal, few coins can top gorgeous 19th century Proof coins with deep mirrors and cameo contrast on the devices.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Nov. 14 Rarities Night auction at the Baltimore Expo featured a stunning 1871 Seated Liberty silver dollar graded Proof 65+ Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $24,000.
The Deep Cameo designation is reserved for coins that have deep, unbroken frosted devices on both the obverse and reverse. If the major devices have any frost fade or recessed areas where there is diminished frost, it will likely only receive a Cameo designation.
Most of the 960 Proof 1871 dollars produced were distributed as part of Proof sets and while some collect the entire series, many are just looking for a great type example.
Stack’s Bowers writes, “This is a simply gorgeous coin that presents superb cameo contrast between deeply mirrored fields and heavily frosted design element.” The price was in line with the $23,500 that a comparably graded example, without a CAC sticker, brought at a December 2013 Heritage auction.
