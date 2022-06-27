Market Analysis: Dateless dollar in PCGS prototype slab

An undated Peace dollar encapsulated with an early, handwritten green label, produced in the early years of PCGS, sold for $9,579.38 at a June 19 online auction.

GreatCollections offered a very unusual Peace dollar at its June 19 session that was essentially worn slick, so much so that the date and all but the truncation of Liberty’s neck was worn away.

The dateless Peace dollar was noteworthy as it was housed in an early Professional Coin Grading Service prototype slab with label, certified by PCGS as a type coin. The GreatCollections cataloger stated, “This was produced in 1989/1990, with handwriting confirmed to be by PCGS employee Steve Rocchi (pronounced Rocky). In addition, PCGS has recently confirmed the holder, label and coin are all genuine and has not been tampered with in anyway.”

This small-sized holder was replaced with a larger one in 1989. The offered coin has the PCGS number 7355.00; the 7355 represents the PCGS number for the issue and the double zero records that it was not part of an official submission.

It sold for $9,579.38.

