Market Analysis: Counterstamp on 1843 quarter dollar intrigues
- Published: Jul 12, 2020, 9 AM
An 1843 Seated Liberty quarter dollar from the Q. David Bowers Collection has a compelling story, as the author shared in his 2000 book More Adventures with Rare Coins.
The obverse carries a prominent counterstamp that says VOTE THE LAND FREE. Bowers’ explains that the countermark was the work of the National Reform Association, founded in 1844, a group that advocated giving free land to homesteaders, prohibiting seizure of land for nonpayment of debt, and reducing the proportion of land owned by the wealthy.
This counterstamp is more often seen on contemporary large cents.
This 1843 quarter dollar, graded Choice Very Fine, is believed to be unique. Stack’s Bowers praises the well-centered counterstamp while observing, “The reverse of the host coin is a bit soft in isolated areas due to the counterstamp, but all design elements are readily appreciable, and much of the eagle’s plumage is sharp.”
In the June 18 Numismatic Americana and Early American Coins session at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ recent Santa Ana auctions, the fascinating coin brought $7,800.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 11, 2020, 2 PM
ANA eLearning Academy webinars available for improving education
-
US Coins Jul 11, 2020, 1 PM
Stack’s Bowers presents important early cents at Aug. 6 auction
-
Paper Money Jul 11, 2020, 12 PM
Estonian street artist tempts passersby with fantasy notes in ATM
-
US Coins Jul 10, 2020, 8 PM
U.S. Mint sells older gold, silver coinage to select dealers in sealed-bid auction