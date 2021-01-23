Market Analysis: Coronet gold can be challenging

No Mint State 1867-S Coronet $5 half eagles are known. This example, graded AU-58 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, is perhaps the finest-known survivor of the low mintage date. It realized $22,800 on Dec. 18, 2020.

The long-lasting Coronet series of gold coins that straddle two centuries is a complex collecting area. Many collectors are happy to purchase an example of each denomination as a type set, but some specialize in a particular series or even a particular Mint. Others look for Civil War era coins or coins struck at Southern mints.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Dec. 18 U.S. coin auction featured some rare Mint marked examples of Coronet $5 half eagles and $10 eagles that showcase the challenges and opportunities in this collecting area.

Many of the rarer issues in Coronet types are unknown in Mint State grades, like the 1867-S Coronet $5 half eagle. It is from a low mintage of 29,000 coins, of which nearly all went into commerce. The majority today grade Very Fine to Extremely Fine.

Professional Coin Grading Service has certified just two in About Uncirculated 58, one of which, this example — with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. green sticker — realized $22,800 in the auction.

