Market Analysis: Coronet gold $10 eagle from Bass Collection
- Published: Aug 31, 2023, 9 AM
The Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection is largely defined by its several seven-figure rarities, like a Proof 69 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief $20 double eagle that brought $4.32 million on Aug. 10. However, there’s quite a bit of depth, and some coins that weren’t as pricey, such as the least expensive offering in Bass IV: an 1846/‘5’-O Coronet $10 eagle graded Professional Coin Grading Service Genuine, About Uncirculated Details, Saltwater Damage that sold for $3,360.
Bass had multiple examples of this issue that was long-listed an overdate in the Guide Book due to the “distinct circular, lumplike anomaly” seen within the bottom loop of the 6 in the date, but it is no longer considered by most numismatists as an overage. Heritage guesses, “Harry Bass purchased this coin for its clear view of the lump within the base of 6,” adding, “This is a bright, sharply defined example with finely grained saltwater surfaces.”
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