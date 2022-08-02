Market Analysis: Copper spots on classic U.S. gold coins
- Published: Aug 2, 2022, 11 AM
Classic era U.S. gold coins are struck on planchets that contain 90% gold and 10% copper.
An improper mix of this alloy results in occasional copper spots seen on struck coins. These spots provide character to a coin and are a product of the minting process, though some collectors prefer coins without spots.
A 1926 American Independence Sesquicentennial commemorative $2.50 quarter eagle graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service has a few spots on the obverse and reverse and realized $708, with bidders responding to the nice luster in Scotsman Coin and Jewelry’s July 22 auction.
Scotsman also offered an 1891-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle graded MS-61 by PCGS that brought $3,068. The cataloger wrote on the better-date Carson City Mint issue, “Carefully detailed and somewhat lustrous, the surface shows evidence of some kind of curious greyish haziness,” adding, “Quite a number of copper spots show throughout, most of them relatively tiny.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 1, 2022, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Big gold at Scotsman sale includes $50 slug
-
US Coins Aug 1, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 1, 2022: You're kidding, right?
-
World Coins Jul 31, 2022, 1 PM
Buy the book before cleaning ancient coins
-
US Coins Jul 30, 2022, 2 PM
Proof gold collection exhibit set at World’s Fair of Money