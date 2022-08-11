Market Analysis: Common commemoratives in top grades

A 1936 Elgin, Illinois, Pioneer Memorial half dollar is one of just four graded MS-68+ by PCGS. It also sold for $55,812.50 in Legend's Las Vegas sale.

Two relatively common but exceptionally well-preserved 1936 commemorative half dollars with green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers each brought $55,812.50 in Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 53 sale in Las Vegas.

The year saw a proliferation of commemorative issues, many with less than credible reasons for their issuance.

A 1936 Cincinnati Music Center half dollar in Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67+ is one of three in this grade at PCGS carrying a Plus modifier with none finer. The obverse features Stephen Foster, “America’s Troubadour,” with a design by sculptor Constance Ortmayer.

A 1936 Elgin, Illinois, Pioneer Memorial half dollar is one of just four graded MS-68+ by PCGS. Legend observes, “Shades of emerald, amethyst, citrine, and garnet can be seen on both sides; on the obverse it frames the pioneer portrait, which is untoned and thickly frosted; those same colors cover the entire reverse side.” The 20,015 half dollars issued marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the town, and the proceeds were to finance the statue depicted on the reverse, which was ultimately dedicated in 2001.