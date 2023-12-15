Market Analysis: Columbian Expo 1892 half dollar

The prices for classic era 1892 to 1954 U.S. commemoratives have been relatively steady in recent years, but occasionally a top example will make waves at auction. Heritage’s sale of an 1892 World’s Columbian Exposition half dollar graded Mint State 67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service for $14,400 on Nov. 16 certainly turned some heads.

Carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it is one of 15 graded MS-67+ at PCGS, with one finer at the service. Other comparably graded examples with a “green bean” sold for $12,337, $13,512.50, $6,000 and $8,812.50 at auctions in the past six years.

The subject offering was particularly attractive, with some semi-prooflike reflectivity in the fields. Heritage shared, “The virtually flawless surfaces are enhanced by attractive highlights of pale green, cerulean-blue, and reddish-gold toning.”

Always popular as the first commemorative half dollar in the series, it celebrated the world’s fair held in Chicago from May 5 to Oct. 31, 1893, honoring the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the New World in 1492.

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1893-dated examples were also produced.

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