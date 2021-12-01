Market Analysis: Colorful Proof 67 1860 Seated dollar

A beautifully toned 1860 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 67 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker is “probably deserving of a Cameo designation,” according to Heritage. The coin realized $72,000.

Among the most beautiful silver dollars in the auction was an 1860 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that sold for $72,000.

One die variety is currently known from a reported mintage of 1,330 Proof dollars, of which many were melted. The coin in the auction is among the finest graded.

Heritage writes, “The surfaces are pristine, with deeply mirrored fields and fully lustrous devices beneath amazing gold, violet, and sea-green toning on the obverse, with lilac-gray, violet, sea-green, and electric-blue toning on the reverse.”

The cataloger adds, suggesting, “Probably deserving of a Cameo designation, although the deep toning masks the contrast.”

Heritage reports that it was offered twice previously in a Numismatic Guaranty Co. Proof 67 holder with a CAC sticker, realizing $46,000 in 2009 and $64,625 in 2013, before it was crossed over to a PCGS holder.

