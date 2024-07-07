Market Analysis: Colorful MS-67 FBL 1957-D half

Although the population has grown since this colorful PCGS MS-67 FBL 1957-D Franklin half dollar sold for $3,360 at a December 2019 auction, on June 17, the same coin realized $6,600.

One of the most dramatic of John Stoebner’s collection of Franklin half dollars was a 1957-D coin graded Mint State-67 Full Bell Lines by Professional Coin Grading Service that had a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade. It sold for $6,600 at the June 17 Stack’s Bowers session, improving significantly on the $1,355 that a comparably graded but less colorful example brought at a March 26, 2023, David Lawrence Rare Coins auction.

The subject offering previously sold for $3,360 at a December 2019 auction, where that cataloger wrote, “Neon-green, lemon-gold, and burgundy-red toning covers the obverse and surrounds the dusky, silvery center on the reverse,” before calling the eye appeal fantastic.

At the 2019 offering, it was one of 26 in its grade at PCGS with none finer, and by 2024, the population has swelled to a current 60 pieces in this grade, with a sole PCGS MS-67+ that is the finest graded at the service.

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