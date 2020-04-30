Market Analysis: Collector interest high in West Point quarter dollars

Collectors were excited when the West Point Mint struck 2 million examples of each of the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars for release into circulation as part of the U.S. Mint’s initiative for a circulating collectible.

They are not available to order from the U.S. Mint and are mixed in along with other quarters released to banks from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. Collector enthusiasm for the coins continues.

As Paul Gilkes has reported in the pages of Coin World, the first wave of the first two 2019-W quarter dollars, one commemorating Lowell National Historical Park and the other, American Memorial Park, were being shipped April 1 to select cities in 29 states. Professional Coin Grading Service awards an Early Find designation to those qualifying 2019-W quarters submitted within 45 days of the first qualifying example to be certified by PCGS.

Examples with this designation can bring significant amounts, as seen when a 2019-W quarter dollar celebrating American Memorial Park in Northern Mariana Islands graded Mint State 67 by PCGS with an Early Find designation sold for $675 at a Feb. 16 GreatCollections auction.