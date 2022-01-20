Market Analysis: Coins struck on the wrong planchets

A 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on a quarter dollar planchet and an 1866 Shield 2-cent coin struck on a cent planchet both realized $18,000.

Coins struck on planchets intended for other coins are instantly recognizable and always popular with collectors.

Heritage offered a 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar struck on a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar, graded MS-64 by Numismatic Guaranty Co., in its January online sale of error coins.

The Mint mark area is missing, but the date is full — a desirable trait for collectors. Heritage observed, “Peripheral legends, where present, are distorted from expansion unrestrained by the collar die.” It sold for $18,000, as did an 1866 Shield 2-cent coin struck on a planchet intended for an Indian Head cent and graded MS-64 brown by NGC.

The cent planchet is smaller than the 2-cent coin planchet, so the full design is not present, but the final two digits in the date make the year clear, and these were only struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Heritage observed, “Wrong planchet errors are rarely encountered on obsolete denominations, particularly in quality Mint State.” The firm praised the golden-tan surfaces of the 2-cent coin.

