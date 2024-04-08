Market Analysis: Code Talker medal

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 25 sessions included plenty of U.S. medals for collectors, including some recent ones. A silver 2008 U.S. Congressional Medal for Native American Code Talkers was a duplicate medal presented to a specific code talker, or their next of kin or personal representative, though the specific individual is not cited in the catalog.

Under The Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008 (Public Law 110-420), unique gold medals were struck for each Native American tribe with a member who served as a code talker. Bronze duplicates remain available for sale from the U.S. Mint. This example, measuring 76.5 millimeters in diameter and containing nearly 9 ounces of silver, was graded About Uncirculated by the auction house, who noted a test cut on the obverse edge at 7:30, a few minor high point scuffs on the obverse and a small spot at the lower reverse. The scarce medal, recognizing a Native American who used tribal language as a means of secret communication during World War I and World War II, sold for $1,440.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.