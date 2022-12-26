Market Analysis: Civil War token struck on dime

A patriotic Civil War token struck over an 1843 Seated Liberty dime graded MS-66 by NGC sold for a bid of $4,501 at Steve Hayden’s Dec. 11 auction of Civil War tokens.

Civil War tokens are sometimes found struck on already struck coins, like an 1863 Patriotic Civil War Token struck over an 1843 Seated Liberty dime offered in Steve Hayden’s Dec. 11 auction.

One side features the inscription THE FEDERAL UNION IT MUST AND SHALL BE PRESERVED design type while the other depicts Andrew Jackson on horseback.

Hayden described the token, graded Mint State 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Co., as, “Toned with very impressive detail showing on the undertype, obverse and reverse.”

Some dies that produced Civil War tokens mimicked the designs found on then-circulating Indian Head cents. Other designs were more fanciful, perhaps to avoid confusion with federal cents.

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While Hayden’s sale featured some rare varieties, the most common Civil War tokens are available for prices starting around $10. Many of these are found in lower grades, providing evidence of their circulation. A great place to start is Q. David Bowers’ accessible A Guide Book of Civil War Tokens.

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