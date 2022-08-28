Market Analysis: Civil War Seated Liberty dollars in sale
- Published: Aug 28, 2022, 9 AM
Heritage’s July 15 session offered some Proof Seated Liberty dollars at more accessible price points, including a pair of solid Civil War dollars both graded Proof 61.
One was an 1864 example that was certified by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and featured “delicate shades of greenish-gold and lavender toning,” with sharp design elements and some grade-consistent hairlines and marks. It sold previously at Heritage’s 2015 Central States Numismatic Society auction for $3,525 and realized $3,000 in July in Dallas. (Another 1864 dollar, graded Proof 62, realized $3,720 one lot later.)
A Proof 61 1865 Seated Liberty dollar certified by PCGS sold for $2,640, a slight improvement on the $2,530 it realized at Heritage’s 2011 Florida United Numismatists auction. It is one of just 500 Proof dollars issued that year. Heritage praised the bold strike, with “an obverse tick or two,” calling it attractive, and observing, “Deep blue-green and gold-gray hues drape pleasingly reflective surfaces.
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