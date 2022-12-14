Market Analysis: Civil War Seated Liberty dollar duo

Two PCGS CAC-approved Civil War Seated Liberty dollars offered a visual treat. An 1864 dollar graded Proof 66 realized $38,400 while an 1865 dollar in Proof 67 brought $55,200.

A pair of Civil War era dollars were especially handsome representatives in Heritage’s auction Oct. 6 of the Perfection Collection of Proof Seated Liberty dollars.

An 1864 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $38,400 while an 1865 Seated Liberty dollar in PCGS Proof 67 sold for $55,200. Both had Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers.

The 1864 coin is one from a low mintage of 470 Proof dollars. Heritage praised the “richly toned, original surfaces,” observing, “Cerulean-blue, reddish-orange, sun-gold and violet-gray toning capture the eye, while a speckling of supplemental colors drift across the mirrored fields.”

The 1865 Seated Liberty dollar was formerly graded Proof 68 at Numismatic Guaranty Co., later crossing over to PCGS to permit its inclusion in the CAC PCGS Registry Set. Deep rose and sea-green toning is seen on both sides of this issue. It is from a modest production of 500 Proof dollars, which are in demand both as the final year of the Civil War and the last collectible “No Motto” reverse. It is tied with two others as the finest at PCGS and Heritage suspects that those, “ ‘in the know’ will recognize this coin as still the finest Proof 1865 silver dollar.”

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