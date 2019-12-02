Market Analysis: Calvin Coolidge 1925 medal second rarest

The Stack's Bowers cataloger noted "light golden-bronze patina and deep mahogany shades around the devices" along with "a fine, satiny texture, along with traces of die polish in the fields" and called the coin "sharply struck and free from any noteworthy blemishes."

This Specimen 63 1925 Calvin Coolidge inaugural bronze medal is the second-rarest in the series after the Harding medal, and it brought $11,400 on November 13.

Calvin Coolidge’s March 4, 1925, presidential inaugural medal is another rarity in the series, and the profiled example, graded Specimen 63 by PCGS, sold for $11,400 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Baltimore auction in November.

It’s the second rarest in the series after the Warren G. Harding silver medal — just 75 were struck in bronze by New York’s Medallic Art Co., with another two pieces in silver and three in gold.

Like his predecessor Harding, Coolidge favored a modest ceremony that is remembered as the first national radio broadcast of an inauguration. On the subject medal, which measures 70 millimeters in diameter, the cataloger observed: “This is a lovely specimen with light golden-bronze patina and deep mahogany shades around the devices. The surfaces show a fine, satiny texture, along with traces of die polish in the fields. Sharply struck and free from any noteworthy blemishes on either side. An original and incredibly attractive survivor from this elusive issue.”

Neil MacNeil’s 1977 book The President’s Medal: 1789-1977 is a useful study in the series as is The Official Inaugural Medals of the Presidents of the United States by Richard B. Dusterberg and Joseph H. Levine’s 1981 book Collectors Guide to Presidential Medals and Memorabilia.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter