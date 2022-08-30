US Coins

Market Analysis: CAC gold sticker on 1856 dollar

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 30, 2022, 9 AM
This exceptional 1856 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 66+ Cameo by PCGS brought $114,000 in a July Heritage sale.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

A Certified Acceptance Corp. gold sticker is always exciting because it is used to identify coins of exceptionally high quality that would sticker at the next highest grade.

An 1856 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 66+ Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service has a coveted CAC gold sticker and realized $114,000 on July 14 in Heritage’s July 14 and 15 auctions.

Seated dollar experts Dick Osburn and Brian Cushing estimate about 80 Proof 1856 Seated Liberty dollars were struck from a single die pair. The coin in the auction is the single finest at PCGS.

Heritage praises its razor-sharp strike, with full star centers and definition on Liberty’s hair and the eagle’s feathers. “The virtually flawless surfaces include deeply reflective fields, under vivid shades of russet, sea-green, jade, and cerulean-blue toning,” Heritage notes, along with its prior offering as part of Legend’s May 2014 auction, when it was presented as part of a complete 1856 Proof set from the Bob R. Simpson Collection.

Headlines