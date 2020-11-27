Market Analysis: Bob Simpson’s quarters lead Heritage auction

An MS-67 1807 Draped Bust quarter dollar with a green CAC sticker brought $630,000 on Nov. 19, leading bidding at Heritage’s auction of the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part II.

An 1807 Draped Bust quarter dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service, carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $630,000 in Dallas on Nov. 19, leading bidding in Heritage’s auction of Important Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part II.

The 279-lot auction realized $8,264,198, joining the results from September’s Part I for a total of nearly $23 million.

Heritage calls the gorgeous early quarter dollar the finest example known of the type. It was last offered at auction in 1997 at Bowers and Merena’s sale of the Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. Collection. There it was conservatively graded by the auctioneer as, “MS-65 or perhaps finer.”

It is cataloged as Browning-1 in the series reference, with the obverse die’s distinctive, elongated die lump at the base of Liberty’s neck visible.

Heritage praised the bold strike, adding, “Original mint luster glistens undisturbed in the pristine fields, highlighting natural overlays of peach-gold and delicate lilac-gray toning.”

