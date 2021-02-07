US Coins

Market Analysis: Big prices for low grades

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 7, 2021, 10 AM
A conservatively graded 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle silver dollar of the scarce BB-91 marriage, graded About Good 3 sold for $3,600 at Heritage’s January FUN auctions in Dallas.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Lots of attention is focused on the top grades in the market: those coins that approach perfection.

But for many collectors, the charm of a well-worn coin is undeniable. Some examples from Heritage’s recent January Florida United Numismatists auctions — relocated to Dallas — show that even coins in the lowest grades still have broad appeal.

Heavily circulated early U.S. coins from the first decade of the Philadelphia Mint can be tricky to grade, as they often have striking deficiencies that result in weak details.

Take, for example, this 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar, listed as BB-91 in the early dollar reference. Heritage writes on the dollar, graded About Good 3 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., “This coin is rather harshly graded as the weakness on the upper left obverse is characteristic of this die variety and not caused by wear.”

Its provenance includes a stint in the Jules Reiver Collection. The handsome issue, representing a very scarce variety and with a planchet flaw on the rim near the final A in AMERICA, sold for $3,600.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jan 29, 2015, 2 AM

Least expensive early dollar sold at FUN damaged but handsome

US Coins

Apr 1, 2015, 9 AM

Unattributed auction buy yields new 1798 dollar die marriage

US Coins

Oct 8, 2016, 4 AM

Striking characteristics of early copper coins vary

Community Comments

Headlines