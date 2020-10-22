Market Analysis: Big bucks for colorful silver dollars at auction

A beautifully toned 1882-S Morgan dollar in an old PCGS holder that was used briefly in 1989, graded MS-67 with a green CAC sticker, realized $8,887.50 at an Oct. 11 auction, nearly 12 times what another PCGS MS-67 CAC-stickered example realized a month earlier.

Some beautiful toned Morgan silver dollars have exceeded expectations in October auctions.

At GreatCollections, an 1882-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service in an old holder — which the PCGS Museum of Coin Holders online resource identifies as being used from a brief window of October to December 1989 — sold for $8,887.50. It carries a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The obverse features a mottled blend of pastel colors including some pleasing rose, lilac and sea green colors.

The price was higher than the $6,000 that a brilliant example graded MS-68 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker brought at a September Heritage auction. Heritage wrote in that offering, “The 1882-S is similar to the 1880-S and 1881-S in that it can be located with little difficulty in high grade, and such coins are often deeply attractive and lustrous.”

Also in September, another deeply toned example with green and gold hues, graded PCGS MS-67 with a green CAC sticker sold for $720, which helps put the very strong price achieved at the Oct. 11 online auction in perspective.

