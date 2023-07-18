The1849/8 Seated Liberty half dime offered in Heritage’s May 3 Platinum Night session from the Bender Family Collection is graded PCGS MS-68 and is the only example of the date to capture this grade at PCGS, which has graded none finer.

None is graded finer at PCGS than this MS-65+ 1853-O Seated Liberty, No Arrows at Date coin with a green CAC sticker, and its provenance includes a stint in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr.

Leading Heritage’s recent offering of the Bender Family Collection of Seated Liberty half dimes was an MS-65+ 1853-O Seated Liberty, No Arrows at Date coin with a green CAC sticker that brought $60,000, while an 1855-O Arrows coin graded MS-67+ with a gold CAC sticker realized $48,000.

Heritage’s May 3 Platinum Night session offered a lovely group of Seated Liberty half dimes from the Bender Family Collection, led by an 1853-O Seated Liberty, No Arrows at Date half dime graded Mint State 65+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $60,000.

The price was an improvement from the $28,200 and $37,600 it brought in 2015 and 2017 trips to the auction block.

None is graded finer at PCGS, and its provenance includes a stint in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr.

Two lots later, an 1855-O Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dime was offered. Graded MS-67+ by PCGS and with a coveted gold CAC sticker, it sold for $48,000. When offered at Heritage’s June 23, 2014, sale of the Gene Gardner Collection, it was graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC Star and sold for $25,850.

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The arrows were placed at the date to alert the public to a change in the metal content.

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