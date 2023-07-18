Market Analysis: Bender Family Seated Liberty half dimes — little coins with big grades

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jul 18, 2023, 10 AM

Heritage’s May 3 Platinum Night session offered a lovely group of Seated Liberty half dimes from the Bender Family Collection, led by an 1853-O Seated Liberty, No Arrows at Date half dime graded Mint State 65+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $60,000.

The price was an improvement from the $28,200 and $37,600 it brought in 2015 and 2017 trips to the auction block.

None is graded finer at PCGS, and its  provenance includes a stint in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr.

Two lots later, an 1855-O Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dime was offered. Graded MS-67+ by PCGS and with a coveted gold CAC sticker, it sold for $48,000. When offered at Heritage’s June 23, 2014, sale of the Gene Gardner Collection, it was graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC Star and sold for $25,850.

The arrows were placed at the date to alert the public to a change in the metal content. 

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