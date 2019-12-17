Market Analysis: Beautiful Barber halves in Heritage Dec. 5 auction

The 1899-S Barber half dollar is not a rarity in the series until the top grades. This is one of four NGC grades as MS-67, and among the prettiest, with “lively blue, violet, and reddish-gold toning” on both sides, while “Pearlescent-silver centers provide an attractive contrast to the lustrous patina.”

The Barber half dollar series, minted between 1892 and 1915, is challenging to complete, and though it has no significant key dates like the 1901-S Barber quarter dollar in that series, even problem-free Very Fine circulated examples of common date halves can approach $100 in price.

Heritage offered a handsome group of the half dollars at its final U.S. Coin Signature Auction of the year in Dallas, including a beautifully toned 1899-S Barber half dollar graded Mint State 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that sold for $10,800.

The San Francisco Mint issue is not a rarity in the series until one gets to top grades. This one is among the prettiest, with “lively blue, violet, and reddish-gold toning” on both sides, while “Pearlescent-silver centers provide an attractive contrast to the lustrous patina.” A sole MS-68 example certified by Professional Coin Grading Service is the finest-known; the offered MS-67 half dollar is one of four like-graded coins at NGC.

The typical 1899-S Barber half dollar is boldly struck, with solid luster and nice eye appeal. This one benefits from a nearly complete strike, with only a bit of softness in the right upper portion of the shield on the reverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter