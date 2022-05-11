US Coins

Market Analysis: Backdating gold piece to avoid trouble

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: May 11, 2022, 10 AM
An octagonal Indian Head 50-cent piece is backdated 1852, but was produced around 1881 to 1883. This one is exceptional, graded MS-67 Deep Mirror Prooflike by NGC and realized $5,160.

Images courtesy of Kagin’s.

The California small-denomination gold issues are generally split into two periods. Period 1 pieces were issued from 1852 and 1857 and contemporary evidence strongly suggests that they were intended to circulate as small change. Starting in 1859, various private entities made them as souvenirs and these are called Period 2 issues.

Kagin’s offered an octagonal 1852-dated Indian Head 50-cent piece listed as BG-962 in the Breen-Gillio reference, struck around 1881 to 1883 and graded MS-67 Deep Mirror Prooflike by Numismatic Guaranty Co. The piece features especially crisp details and brought $5,160.

It was produced by Christopher Mohrig.

Although the Coinage Act of April 22, 1864, made private coins illegal, broad enforcement of the law around 1883 brought this charming series to a close. Though, as the “Red Book” explains, “To circumvent the law, and to make them more acceptable, some pieces made after 1881 were backdated to the 1850s or 1860s” as seen here.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Sep 10, 2018, 5 AM

Mormon notes among lots in Kagin's auction

Paper Money

Mar 19, 2018, 4 AM

Encased postage draws bidders in Kagin's auction

US Coins

Mar 6, 2020, 3 PM

Market Analysis: 1830 Georgia gold quarter eagle leads Kagin's ANA auction bidding

Community Comments

Headlines